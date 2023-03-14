Gloria Salvo, MD

Medical School: University of Buenos Aires Faculty of Medicine, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Residency: Gynecology, Hospital Italiano de Buenos Aires, Argentina
主な受賞歴、業績、出版物
Role of radical hysterectomy in patients with early-stage high-grade neuroendocrine cervical carcinoma: a NeCTuR study. Int J Gynecol Cancer. 2021 Apr;31(4):495-501
Measurement of tumor size in early cervical cancer: an ever-evolving paradigm. Int J Gynecol Cancer. 2020 Aug;30(8):1215-1223
Revised 2018 International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO) cervical cancer staging: A review of gaps and questions that remain. Int J Gynecol Cancer. 2020 Jun;30(6):873-878
Incidence of adverse events in minimally invasive vs open radical hysterectomy in early cervical cancer: results of a randomized controlled trial. Am J Obstet Gynecol. 2020 Mar;222(3):249.e1-249.e10 Erratum in: Am J Obstet Gynecol. 2020 Nov;223(5):757
International radical trachelectomy assessment: IRTA study. Int J Gynecol Cancer. 2019 Mar;29(3):635-638
Updates and management algorithm for neuroendocrine tumors of the uterine cervix. Int J Gynecol Cancer. 2019 Jul;29(6):986-995
Sensitivity and negative predictive value for sentinel lymph node biopsy in women with early-stage cervical cancer. Gynecol Oncol. 2017 Apr;145(1):96-101
Over 20 additional articles in peer-reviewed journals