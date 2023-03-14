honeypot link
Birendra P. Sah, MD, FCCP
専門分野と専門知識
- Sarcoidosis, Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Diseases, Critical Care Medicine, Pulmonary Vascular Medicine
学歴等
- Residency: Internal Medicine, SUNY Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, NY
- Fellowship: Pulmonary Disease and Critical Care Medicine, SUNY Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, NY
- Medical School: B.P. Koirala Institute of Health Sciences, Dharan, Nepal
資格
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine - Critical Care Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine - Pulmonary Disease
主な受賞歴、業績、出版物
- Fellow, American College of Chest Physicians
