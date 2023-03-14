Cory Perugino, DO
専門分野と専門知識
- Rheumatology, Immune-Mediated Diseases, IgG4-Related Disease
所属
- Assistant Professor
- Harvard Medical School
- Assistant Physician
- Massachusetts General Hospital
学歴等
- Medical School: Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine, Stratford, NJ
- Residency: Internal Medicine, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, OH
- Fellowship: Rheumatology, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA
資格
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Rheumatology
主な受賞歴、業績、出版物
- Over 30 articles in peer-reviewed journals