skip to main content
MSDMsd マニュアル家庭版
Search icon

Cory Perugino, DO

専門分野と専門知識

  • Rheumatology, Immune-Mediated Diseases, IgG4-Related Disease

所属

学歴等

  • Medical School: Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine, Stratford, NJ
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, OH
  • Fellowship: Rheumatology, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA

資格

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Rheumatology

主な受賞歴、業績、出版物

  • Over 30 articles in peer-reviewed journals

担当トピックおよびコラム

担当トピック