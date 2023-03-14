honeypot link
Alana M. Nevares, MD
専門分野と専門知識
- Rheumatology, Vasculitis, Systemic autoimmune diseases
学歴等
- Medical School: University Nacional Autonoma De Nicaragua Fac De Ciencia, Nicaragua
- Residency: Internal Medicine, John H Stroger Hospital of Cook County Health, Chicago, IL
- Fellowship: Rheumatology, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, OH
資格
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Rheumatology
主な受賞歴、業績、出版物
- Nevares A, Raut R, Libman B, Hajj-Ali R: Noninfectious autoimmune scleritis: Recognition, systemic associations, and therapy. Curr Rheumatol Rep 22(4):11, 2020.
- Yaseen K, Nevares A, Tamaki H. Curr Rheumatol Rep. 2022 Nov;24(11):323-336. doi: 10.1007/s11926-022-01088-0. Epub 2022 Sep 21. PMID: 36129631 Review
- Maneval J, Bryant B, Ulano A, Waheed W, Nevares A. J Clin Rheumatol. 2022 Apr 1;28(3):e672-e674. doi: 10.1097/RHU.0000000000001845. PMID: 35325906
- Nevares A, Yaseen K, Tamaki H, Bena J, Messner W, Villa-Forte A. Rheumatol Adv Pract. 2022 Jul 1;6(2):rkac058. doi: 10.1093/rap/rkac058. eCollection 2022. PMID: 35855108 Free PMC article
- Gosselin J, Roy-Hewitson C, Bullis SSM, DeWitt JC, Soares BP, Dasari S, Nevares A. Curr Rheumatol Rep. 2022 Oct 12. doi: 10.1007/s11926-022-01089-z. Online ahead of print. PMID: 36223002 Review
担当トピックおよびコラム