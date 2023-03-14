skip to main content
MSDMsd マニュアル家庭版
Search icon

Alana M. Nevares, MD

専門分野と専門知識

  • Rheumatology, Vasculitis, Systemic autoimmune diseases

所属

学歴等

  • Medical School: University Nacional Autonoma De Nicaragua Fac De Ciencia, Nicaragua
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, John H Stroger Hospital of Cook County Health, Chicago, IL
  • Fellowship: Rheumatology, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, OH

資格

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Rheumatology

主な受賞歴、業績、出版物

担当トピックおよびコラム