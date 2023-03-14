honeypot link
David G. Mutch, MD
専門分野と専門知識
- Obstetrics and Gynecology, Gynecologic Cancer
学歴等
- Medical School: Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO
- Residency: Obstetrics and Gynecology, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO
- Fellowship: Gynecologic Oncology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC
資格
- American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology
- American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology - Gynecologic Oncology
主な受賞歴、業績、出版物
- America's Top Doctors, 2002-present
- America's Top Doctors for Cancer, 2005-present
- Past President, Society of Gynecologic Disorders (2011)
- Dr. Neville Grant Award for Clinical Excellence, 2011
- Over 400 articles in peer-reviewed journals
担当トピックおよびコラム