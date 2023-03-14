skip to main content
MSDMsd マニュアル家庭版
David G. Mutch, MD

専門分野と専門知識

  • Obstetrics and Gynecology, Gynecologic Cancer

所属

学歴等

  • Medical School: Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO
  • Residency: Obstetrics and Gynecology, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO
  • Fellowship: Gynecologic Oncology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC

資格

  • American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology
  • American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology - Gynecologic Oncology

主な受賞歴、業績、出版物

  • America's Top Doctors, 2002-present
  • America's Top Doctors for Cancer, 2005-present
  • Past President, Society of Gynecologic Disorders (2011)
  • Dr. Neville Grant Award for Clinical Excellence, 2011
  • Over 400 articles in peer-reviewed journals

担当トピックおよびコラム

担当トピック