MSDMsd マニュアル家庭版
Ann P. Murchison, MD, MPH

専門分野と専門知識

  • Emergency medicine, Ocular and adnexal trauma, Orbital and skull-based diseases, Reconstructive surgery

所属

学歴等

  • Medical School: University of Vermont College of Medicine, Burlington, VT
  • Internship: Internal Medicine, University of Vermont – Fletcher Allen Health Care, Burlington, VT
  • Residency: Ophthalmology, University of Washington, Seattle, WA
  • Fellowship: Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Emory University, Atlanta, GA

資格

  • American Board of Ophthalmology

主な受賞歴、業績、出版物

  • Fellow, American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
  • Philadelphia Magazine Top Doctors, 2020, 2021
  • Jersey’s Best Magazine Top Doctors, 2020
  • Exceptional Women in Medicine, 2020
  • Over 80 articles in peer-reviewed journals and numerous book chapters

担当トピックおよびコラム

担当トピック