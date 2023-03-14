honeypot link
Ann P. Murchison, MD, MPH
専門分野と専門知識
- Emergency medicine, Ocular and adnexal trauma, Orbital and skull-based diseases, Reconstructive surgery
学歴等
- Medical School: University of Vermont College of Medicine, Burlington, VT
- Internship: Internal Medicine, University of Vermont – Fletcher Allen Health Care, Burlington, VT
- Residency: Ophthalmology, University of Washington, Seattle, WA
- Fellowship: Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Emory University, Atlanta, GA
資格
- American Board of Ophthalmology
主な受賞歴、業績、出版物
- Fellow, American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
- Philadelphia Magazine Top Doctors, 2020, 2021
- Jersey’s Best Magazine Top Doctors, 2020
- Exceptional Women in Medicine, 2020
- Over 80 articles in peer-reviewed journals and numerous book chapters
担当トピックおよびコラム