skip to main content
MSDMsd マニュアル家庭版
Search icon

Richard E. Moon, MD

専門分野と専門知識

  • Anesthesiology, Pulmonary Medicine, Undersea and Hyperbaric Medicine

所属

学歴等

  • Medical School: McGill University Faculty of Medicine, Toronto, Canada
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Toronto General Hospital and Sunnybrook Medical Center
  • Fellowship: Pulmonary Medicine, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC
  • Residency: Anesthesiology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC

資格

  • American Board of Preventative Medicine - Undersea and Hyperbaric Medicine
  • American Board of Anesthesiology - General Anesthesiology
  • American Board of Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine - Pulmonary Disease

主な受賞歴、業績、出版物

  • Fellow, Royal College of Physicians (Canada)
  • Fellow, American College of Physicians
  • Fellow, American College of Chest Physicians
  • Mentorship Award AMA-Women Physicians Congress Physician Mentor Recognition Program
  • Divers Alert Network/Rolex Diver of the Year
  • Over 100 articles in peer-reviewed journals

担当トピックおよびコラム