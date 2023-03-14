Chelsea Marie, PhD

Doctorate: Pathobiology, University of Washington, Seattle, WA
主な受賞歴、業績、出版物
McCowin SE, Moreau GB, Haque R, Noble JA, McDevitt SL, Donowitz JR, Alam MM, Kirkpatrick BD, Petri WA, Marie C. HLA class I and II associations with common enteric pathogens in the first year of life. EBioMed 67:103346, 2021
Wojcik GL, Korpe P, Marie C, et al: Genome-wide association study of cryptosporidiosis in infants implicates PRKCA. mBio 11(1), 2020
Cowardin CA, Kuehne SA, Buonomo EL, Marie CS, Minton NP, Petri WA: Inflammasome activation contributes to interleukin-23 production in response to Clostridium difficile. mBio 6(1):e02386-14, 2015
Marie C, Verkerke HP, Theodorescu D, Petri WA: A whole-genome RNAi screen uncovers a novel role for human potassium channels in cell killing by the parasite Entamoeba histolytica. Sci Rep 5:13613, 2015
Marie C, Petri WA: Regulation of virulence of Entamoeba histolytica. Annu Rev Microbiol 68:493-520, 2014
Marie C, Petri WA: Amoebic dysentery. BMJ Clin Evid 0918, 2013
Verkerke HP, Petri WA, Marie CS: The dynamic interdependence of amebiasis, innate immunity, and undernutrition. Sem Immunopathol 34(6):771-785, 2012
Marie CS, Verkerke HP, Paul SN, Mackey AJ, Petri WA, Leptin protects host cells from Entamoeba histolytica cytotoxicity by a STAT3-dependent mechanism. Infect Immun 80(5):1934-1943, 2012