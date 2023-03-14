skip to main content
Magda Lenartowicz, MD

専門分野と専門知識

  • Geriatric Medicine, Preventive Medicine, Hospice and Palliative Care

所属

学歴等

  • Fellowship: Hospice and Palliative Care Medicine, University of Colorado Anschutz
  • Medical School: University of Saskatchewan College of Medicine, Saskatoon, Canada
  • Residency: University of Saskatchewan College of Medicine, Saskatoon, Canada
  • Fellowship: Geriatric Medicine, UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA

資格

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Geriatric Medicine

担当トピックおよびコラム

担当トピック