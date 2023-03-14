skip to main content
MSDMsd マニュアル家庭版
Robert L. Keith, MD

専門分野と専門知識

  • Pulmonology, Advanced Bronchoscopy, Lung Cancer

学歴等

  • Internship: University of Washington Program, Seattle, WA
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Washington Program, Seattle, WA
  • Fellowship: Pulmonary Disease and Critical Care Medicine, University of Colorado, Denver, CO
  • Medical School: University of Colorado School of Medicine, Denver, CO

資格

  • American Board of Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine - Critical Care Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine - Pulmonary Disease

主な受賞歴、業績、出版物

  • Program Leader, Early Detection, Risk Biomarkers, and Prevention, University of Colorado Cancer Center
  • Principal Investigator, Rocky Mountain Regional Lung Precision Oncology Program
  • Research Funding from NCI, VA, DoD, foundations
  • Scientific Advisory Board Member: Lungevity
  • Over 50 articles in peer-reviewed journals

