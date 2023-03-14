skip to main content
MSDMsd マニュアル家庭版
Whitney Jackson, MD

専門分野と専門知識

  • Hepatology, Transplant Hepatology, Gastroenterology

所属

学歴等

  • Medical School: Sidney Kimmel Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA
  • Fellowship: Gastroenterology, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH
  • Fellowship: Transplant Hepatology, New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University, New York, NY

資格

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Gastroenterology
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Transplant Hepatology

主な受賞歴、業績、出版物

  • Over 15 articles in peer-reviewed journals

担当トピックおよびコラム