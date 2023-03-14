Juebin Huang, MD, PhD

Medical School: West China University of Medical Sciences, Chengdu, China
PhD: Peking Union Medical College, Beijing, China
Internship: University of Mississippi Medical Center, Jackson, MS
Residency: Neurology, University of Mississippi Medical Center, Jackson, MS
Research Fellowship: Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX
Research Fellowship: Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, OH
資格
American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology
主な受賞歴、業績、出版物
Ahmed A, Huang J, Chen K, et al: [123I]Ioflupane imaging in Caucasians and non-Caucasians: Are there any differences? J Neurol Sci 395:159-163, 2018
Huang J, Friedland RP, Auchus AP: Diffusion tensor imaging of normal appearing white matter in MCI and early AD: Preliminary evidence of axonal degeneration in temporal lobe. Am J Neuroradiol 28:1943-1948, 2007
Meyer JS, Huang J, Chowdhury MH: MRI confirms mild cognitive impairments prodromal for Alzheimer's, vascular and Parkinson-Lewy body dementias. J Neurol Sci 257(1-2):97-104, 2007
Huang J, Meyer JS, Zhang Z, et al: Progression of mild cognitive impairment to Alzheimer's or vascular dementia versus normative aging among elderly Chinese. Curr Alzheimer Res 2(5):571-578, 2005
Zhang ZX, Roman GC, Hong Z, Wu CB, Qu QM, Huang J, et al: Parkinson's disease in China: prevalence in Beijing, Xian, and Shanghai. Lancet 365(9459):595-597, 2005
Zhang ZX, Anderson DW, Huang JB, et al: Prevalence of Parkinson's disease and related disorders in the elderly population of greater Beijing, China. J Mov Disord 18(7):764-772, 2003