skip to main content
MSDMsd マニュアル家庭版
Search icon

Oluwatosin Goje, MD, MSCR

専門分野と専門知識

  • Gynecologic infectious diseases, Vulvar and vaginal disorders, Reproductive infectious diseases

所属

学歴等

  • Internship: New York Medical College/Metropolitan Hospital Center, New York, NY
  • Residency: Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey-Medical School
  • Fellowship: Reproductive Infectious Diseases, Medical University of South Carolina
  • Masters Degree: Master of Science in Clinical Research, Medical University of South Carolina
  • Medical School: Ahmadu Bello Medical University, Zaria, Nigeria

資格

  • American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology

主な受賞歴、業績、出版物

  • Fellow, American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology
  • Infectious Disease Society of America, Best Trainee Award, 2013
  • Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Medical University of South Carolina – Best Teacher of the Month, 2011
  • Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Women’s Health, UMDNJ- New Jersey Medical School, Newark New Jersey. Excellence in Research Award, 2010
  • 13 articles published in peer-reviewed journals

担当トピックおよびコラム