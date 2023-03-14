skip to main content
MSDMsd マニュアル家庭版
Lara A. Friel, MD, PhD

専門分野と専門知識

  • Maternal-Fetal Medicine, Perinatology

所属

学歴等

  • Medical School: Finch University of Health Sciences, Chicago Medical School, Chicago, IL
  • Residency: Mount Sinai Medical Center, University of Wisconsin, Madison, WI
  • Fellowship: Maternal and Fetal Medicine, Wayne State University School of Medicine, Detroit, MI

資格

  • American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology

主な受賞歴、業績、出版物

  • Over 20 articles in peer-reviewed journals

担当トピックおよびコラム

担当トピック