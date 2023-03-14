honeypot link
John D. Carmichael, MD
専門分野と専門知識
- Pituitary Disorders, Endocrinology
学歴等
- Medical School: Medical College of Virginia, Richmond, VA
- Internship: Internal Medicine, Virginia Mason Medical Center, Seattle, WA
- Residency: Internal Medicine, Virginia Mason Medical Center, Seattle, WA
- Fellowship: Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, New York University, New York, NY
- Fellowship: Translational Research, UCLA Medical Center
資格
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism
主な受賞歴、業績、出版物
- Editorial Board, Pituitary
- Senior Editorial Board member, Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism Case Reports
- Nearly 70 articles in peer-reviewed journals
