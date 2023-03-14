skip to main content
George R. Brown, MD

専門分野と専門知識

  • General Psychiatry, Gender Identity Disorders, Psychopharmacology

所属

学歴等

  • Medical School: University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, Rochester, NY
  • Residency: Psychiatry, Wright State University, Dayton, OH

資格

  • American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology
  • American Board of General Psychiatry

主な受賞歴、業績、出版物

  • Distinguished Fellow, American Psychiatric Association
  • Lifetime Achievement Award for Transgender Research, World Professional Association for Transgender Health
  • Author or coauthor of over 175 professional publications and book chapters

