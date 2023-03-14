honeypot link
Steven D. Blatt, MD
専門分野と専門知識
- Pediatrics, Health Care for Children in Foster Care, Child Abuse
学歴等
- Medical School: State University of New York Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, NY
- Residency: Pediatrics, State University of New York Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, NY
- Fellowship: Ambulatory and Community Pediatrics, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Pittsburgh, PA
資格
- American Board of Pediatrics
主な受賞歴、業績、出版物
- Fellow, American Academy of Pediatrics
- Over 20 articles in peer-reviewed journals
担当トピックおよびコラム