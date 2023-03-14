skip to main content
Steven D. Blatt, MD

専門分野と専門知識

  • Pediatrics, Health Care for Children in Foster Care, Child Abuse

所属

学歴等

  • Medical School: State University of New York Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, NY
  • Residency: Pediatrics, State University of New York Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, NY
  • Fellowship: Ambulatory and Community Pediatrics, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Pittsburgh, PA

資格

  • American Board of Pediatrics

主な受賞歴、業績、出版物

  • Fellow, American Academy of Pediatrics
  • Over 20 articles in peer-reviewed journals

