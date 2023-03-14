skip to main content
MSDMsd マニュアル家庭版
Search icon

Raul Artal-Mittelmark, MD

専門分野と専門知識

  • Gynecology and Obstetrics, Maternal Fetal Medicine

所属

学歴等

  • Medical School: University of Milan, Italy, and Sackler School of Medicine at Tel Aviv University, Tel Aviv, Israel
  • Residency: Obstetrics and Gynecology, Case Western Reserve University Metro-Health, Cleveland, OH
  • Fellowship: Maternal Fetal Medicine, Harbor-UCLA, Torrance, CA

資格

  • American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology
  • American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology - Maternal Fetal Medicine

主な受賞歴、業績、出版物

  • Fellow, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists
  • Fellow, American College of Sports Medicine
  • Merit Award, American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, District VI-VIII, 1977
  • Memorial Foundation Award, Pacific Coast OB/GYN Society, 1980
  • National Faculty Award for Excellence in Residency Education, 1999
  • St. Louis Business Journal - Health Care Hero, 2010
  • Romanian Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Honorary Member, 2007
  • Over 200 articles, 3 books, and 6 educational videotapes

担当トピックおよびコラム

担当トピック