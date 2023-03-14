Thomas Arnold, MD

Medical School: LSU Health Shreveport, Shreveport, LA
Residency: Emergency Medicine, University of Louisville, Louisville, KY
資格
American Board of Emergency Medicine – Emergency Medicine
American Board of Emergency Medicine – Medical Toxicology
主な受賞歴、業績、出版物
Fellow, American Academy of Emergency Medicine
Fellow, American College of Medical Toxicology
Reviewer for several journals, including Annals of Emergency Medicine, Journal of Toxicology, Clinical Toxicology, Wilderness and Environmental Medicine, Journal of Medical Toxicology, Journal of Emergency Medicine