MSDMsd マニュアル家庭版
Thomas Arnold, MD

専門分野と専門知識

  • Emergency Medicine, Medical Toxicology

学歴等

  • Medical School: LSU Health Shreveport, Shreveport, LA
  • Residency: Emergency Medicine, University of Louisville, Louisville, KY

資格

  • American Board of Emergency Medicine – Emergency Medicine
  • American Board of Emergency Medicine – Medical Toxicology

主な受賞歴、業績、出版物

  • Fellow, American Academy of Emergency Medicine
  • Fellow, American College of Medical Toxicology
  • Reviewer for several journals, including Annals of Emergency Medicine, Journal of Toxicology, Clinical Toxicology, Wilderness and Environmental Medicine, Journal of Medical Toxicology, Journal of Emergency Medicine
  • Over 40 articles in peer-reviewed journals

担当トピックおよびコラム

担当トピック