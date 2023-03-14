honeypot link
Noel A. Armenakas, MD
専門分野と専門知識
- Genitourinary Reconstruction, Trauma
学歴等
- Medical School: National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, Athens, Greece
- Internship: Surgery, Lenox Hill Hospital, New York, NY
- Residency: Urology, Lenox Hill Hospital, New York, NY
- Fellowship: Genitourinary Trauma and Reconstruction, University of California, San Francisco, CA
- Residency: Surgery: Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch, NJ
資格
- American Board of Urology
- Greek Board of Urology
主な受賞歴、業績、出版物
- Fellow, American College of Surgeons
- Fellow, The New York Academy of Medicine
- Golden Filiform Award, Lenox Hill Hospital, 2013, 2015
- New York Times, New York Super Doctors, 2008, 2009, 2011-2017
- Over 130 abstracts, original articles, and book chapters
- Urological Emergencies in Clinical Practice, 2nd Ed (Hashim H, Reynard J, Cowan N, Wood D, Armenakas N), Springer, London, 2013
- Operative Dictations in Urology (Armenakas NA, Fracchia JA, Golan R), John Wiley and Sons, Hoboken, NJ, 2019
- Urological Surgery, 2nd Ed (Biers S, Armenakas N, Lamb A, et al), Oxford University Press, Oxford, 2020
担当トピックおよびコラム