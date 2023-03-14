skip to main content
Gerald L. Andriole, MD

専門分野と専門知識

  • Prostate Cancer, Prostate Disorders

所属

学歴等

  • Medical School: Jefferson Medical College, Philadelphia, PA
  • Residency: General Surgery, Strong Memorial Hospital, University of Rochester, Rochester, NY
  • Residency: Urology, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA
  • Fellowship: Urologic Oncology, National Cancer Institute, Bethesda, MD

資格

  • American Board of Urology

主な受賞歴、業績、出版物

  • Fellow, American College of Surgeons
  • Director, Urologic Clinical Research Center at Washington University
  • Chair, Prostate Cancer Committee of the Society of Urologic Oncology Clinical Trials Consortium
  • Chair, Prostate Committee of the National Cancer Institute’s Prostate, Lung, Colorectal, and Ovarian Cancer Screening Trial
  • Distinguished Clinician Award, Washington University School of Medicine
  • American Board of Urology Examination Committee
  • Over 400 articles in peer-reviewed journals

担当トピックおよびコラム

