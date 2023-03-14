skip to main content
Richard K. Albert, MD

専門分野と専門知識

  • Pulmonology; Internal Medicine

所属

  • Professor and Vice-Chair for Clinical Affairs
  • Department of Medicine, University of Colorado Denver - Anschutz Medical

学歴等

  • Medical School: University of Colorado Denver Health Sciences Center
  • Internship: University of Colorado (University Hospitals)
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Colorado (University Hospitals)
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Washington Medical Center
  • Fellowship: Pulmonary Disease, University of Colorado (University Hospitals)

資格

  • American Board of Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Pulmonary Disease

主な受賞歴、業績、出版物

  • Fellow, American College of Physicians
  • Fellow, American College of Chest Physicians
  • Over 210 publications in peer-reviewed journals, 10 books, and 45 book chapters
  • Listed 14 times in The Best Doctors in America
  • 2014 Patient Experience Award, Denver Health, 2014
  • Lifetime Achievement Award, American Thoracic Society Critical Care Assembly, 5/19
  • Master Clinician Award from Chief Medical Residents, 9/21