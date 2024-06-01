Vaginal Itching or Discharge in Children

The doctor asks about a child's symptoms and medical history. For infants, the doctor asks about whether there were any complications during pregnancy or birth. The medical history is obtained from the parent (or caregiver) and the child, if age appropriate.

If there is vaginal discharge, doctors ask

What it looks and smells like

Whether other symptoms (such as itching) are present

Doctors also ask about other symptoms, such as vaginal bleeding, pain, fever, and chills.

Doctors do a general physical examination.

If a pelvic examination is necessary, the doctor talks to the parent and child about the examination so they know what to expect and to build trust between the child and doctor. The goal of the examination should be to obtain necessary information without causing fear or unnecessary discomfort to the child. An external pelvic examination (of the vulva [labia]) and opening of the vagina may be performed, If an internal pelvic examination is needed, the child is usually given anesthesia so that the examination can be done without causing discomfort.

If there is a vaginal discharge, a sample can be collected for testing using methods appropriate for children.

The information from the history and physical examination often suggests a cause and additional tests that may be needed.

If sexual abuse is suspected, documentation is done based on the physical examination and local medical and legal requirements for sexual assault victims. Children should be examined and receive support during and after the evaluation by trained health care professionals.