Introduction to Symptoms During Pregnancy

Pregnancy causes many changes in a woman’s body. Most of them disappear after delivery. These changes cause some symptoms (new or different sensations in your body), most of which are normal. However, certain disorders, such as high blood pressure, can develop during pregnancy, and some symptoms may indicate such a disorder.

If labor was quick in previous pregnancies, women should notify their doctor as soon as they have any indication that labor is starting.

Common pregnancy symptoms Many symptoms are common in pregnancy. They are often mild and are usually caused by normal pregnancy-related changes. However, if a symptom is new, severe, or persistent, a woman should contact her doctor. Symptoms that are usually due to normal pregnancy-related changes if the symptom is mild include Nausea and vomiting, especially if early in pregnancy

Food cravings or food aversions (some foods taste awful)

Increased sense of smell

Breast swelling

Fatigue

Low back pain

Foot and ankle swelling

Symptoms that may raise concern about the pregnancy Some symptoms are part of the normal labor and delivery process, when they occur in a full-term pregnancy. However, if these symptoms occur earlier in pregnancy, women should contact their doctor. These symptoms may be due to a problem with the pregnancy, such as a possible miscarriage or preterm labor. Symptoms of normal labor or a possible problem with the pregnancy include Vaginal bleeding

Pain or cramps in the abdomen (pelvic pain)

Contractions

Leakage of amniotic fluid (described as "the water breaks")

Decreased movement of the fetus (after 24 weeks of pregnancy)