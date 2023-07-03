skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Introduction to Symptoms During Pregnancy

ByEmily E. Bunce, MD, Wake Forest School of Medicine;
Robert P. Heine, MD, Wake Forest School of Medicine
Reviewed/Revised Jul 2023
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION

    Pregnancy causes many changes in a woman’s body. Most of them disappear after delivery. These changes cause some symptoms (new or different sensations in your body), most of which are normal. However, certain disorders, such as high blood pressure, can develop during pregnancy, and some symptoms may indicate such a disorder.

    If labor was quick in previous pregnancies, women should notify their doctor as soon as they have any indication that labor is starting.

    Common pregnancy symptoms

    Many symptoms are common in pregnancy. They are often mild and are usually caused by normal pregnancy-related changes. However, if a symptom is new, severe, or persistent, a woman should contact her doctor.

    Symptoms that are usually due to normal pregnancy-related changes if the symptom is mild include

    • Nausea and vomiting, especially if early in pregnancy

    • Food cravings or food aversions (some foods taste awful)

    • Increased sense of smell

    • Breast swelling

    • Fatigue

    • Low back pain

    • Foot and ankle swelling

    Symptoms that may raise concern about the pregnancy

    Some symptoms are part of the normal labor and delivery process, when they occur in a full-term pregnancy. However, if these symptoms occur earlier in pregnancy, women should contact their doctor. These symptoms may be due to a problem with the pregnancy, such as a possible miscarriage or preterm labor.

    Symptoms of normal labor or a possible problem with the pregnancy include

    • Vaginal bleeding

    • Pain or cramps in the abdomen (pelvic pain)

    • Contractions

    • Leakage of amniotic fluid (described as "the water breaks")

    • Decreased movement of the fetus (after 24 weeks of pregnancy)

    Symptoms that may raise concern about other disorders

    Pregnant women can develop complications that occur only during pregnancy. They can also develop other disorders that are not related to pregnancy. These may cause symptoms that are unusual, severe, or persistent.

    Pregnant women should contact their doctor if they have symptoms that are not related to normal changes of pregnancy, including

    • Fever

    • Pain during urination or the need to urinate frequently or urgently

    • Sharp or severe back or flank pain

    • Heartburn

    • Persistent nausea and vomiting, especially if unable to keep down liquids

    • Dizziness or light-headedness

    • Rapid heart rate or palpitations

    • Persistent or unusual headaches

    • Vision problems

    • Swelling of the hands or face or severe swelling of the feet

    • Decreased urination

    • Severe or persistent pain in the middle or upper part of the abdomen

    • Any symptoms of infection or other illness (such as rash, feeling ill)

    quizzes_lightbulb_red
    Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

    Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

    Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.