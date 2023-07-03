Introduction to Symptoms During Pregnancy

Pregnancy causes many changes in a woman’s body. Most of them disappear after delivery. These changes cause some symptoms (new or different sensations in your body), most of which are normal. However, certain disorders, such as high blood pressure, can develop during pregnancy, and some symptoms may indicate such a disorder.
If labor was quick in previous pregnancies, women should notify their doctor as soon as they have any indication that labor is starting.
Common pregnancy symptoms
Many symptoms are common in pregnancy. They are often mild and are usually caused by normal pregnancy-related changes. However, if a symptom is new, severe, or persistent, a woman should contact her doctor.
Symptoms that are usually due to normal pregnancy-related changes if the symptom is mild include
Nausea and vomiting, especially if early in pregnancy
Food cravings or food aversions (some foods taste awful)
Increased sense of smell
Breast swelling
Fatigue
Low back pain
Foot and ankle swelling
Symptoms that may raise concern about the pregnancy
Some symptoms are part of the normal labor and delivery process, when they occur in a full-term pregnancy. However, if these symptoms occur earlier in pregnancy, women should contact their doctor. These symptoms may be due to a problem with the pregnancy, such as a possible miscarriage or preterm labor.
Symptoms of normal labor or a possible problem with the pregnancy include
Pain or cramps in the abdomen (pelvic pain)
Contractions
Leakage of amniotic fluid (described as "the water breaks")
Decreased movement of the fetus (after 24 weeks of pregnancy)
Symptoms that may raise concern about other disorders
Pregnant women can develop complications that occur only during pregnancy. They can also develop other disorders that are not related to pregnancy. These may cause symptoms that are unusual, severe, or persistent.
Pregnant women should contact their doctor if they have symptoms that are not related to normal changes of pregnancy, including
Fever
Pain during urination or the need to urinate frequently or urgently
Sharp or severe back or flank pain
Heartburn
Persistent nausea and vomiting, especially if unable to keep down liquids
Dizziness or light-headedness
Rapid heart rate or palpitations
Persistent or unusual headaches
Vision problems
Swelling of the hands or face or severe swelling of the feet
Decreased urination
Severe or persistent pain in the middle or upper part of the abdomen
Any symptoms of infection or other illness (such as rash, feeling ill)