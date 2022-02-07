Bladder and Kidney Infections After Delivery

A bladder infection (cystitis) sometimes develops after delivery of a baby. A kidney infection (pyelonephritis) can occur if bacteria spread from the bladder to the kidney after delivery.

Bladder and kidney infections may cause painful or frequent urination and sometimes fever.

To diagnose bladder and kidney infections, doctors examine and analyze a urine sample.

Typically, women are given an antibiotic intravenously for a kidney infection or by mouth for a bladder infection.

(See also Postpartum Infections.)

The risk of developing a bladder infection is increased when a catheter is placed in the bladder to relieve a buildup of urine during and after labor, particularly if the catheter is left in place for a while.

Symptoms Bladder and often kidney infections cause painful or frequent urination. Kidney and some bladder infections cause fever. Kidney infections may cause pain in the lower back or side and a general feeling of illness or discomfort.

Diagnosis Examination and analysis of a urine sample

Culture of the urine sample The diagnosis of bladder and kidney infections is based on examination and analysis of a urine sample. With kidney infections and some bladder infections, the sample may be cultured to identify the bacteria.