Introduction to Complications of Labor and Delivery

ByJulie S. Moldenhauer, MD, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
Reviewed/Revised Jan 2024
Usually, labor and delivery occur without any problems. Serious problems are relatively rare, and doctors can usually detect and treat them. Regular visits to a doctor or certified nurse midwife during pregnancy are important to have a healthy pregnancy and to detect problems if they occur. Some problems develop suddenly and unexpectedly, so pregnant women should call their doctor or midwife if something seems wrong (such bleeding, decreased fetal movement).

Examples of problems (complications) that can develop or become evident only after a pregnant women goes into labor or during delivery include:

When complications develop, alternatives to spontaneous labor and vaginal delivery may be needed. They include

Timing of Labor and Delivery

The average length of pregnancy is 40 weeks, counted from the first day of the last menstrual period. The due date is set at 40 weeks, but this is an estimate. Most women do not deliver exactly on their due date, but some do.

Labor may start

  • Too early (preterm labor): Before the 37th week of pregnancy

  • Late (postterm): After the 42nd week of pregnancy

If a baby is delivered too early or too late, there is a risk of health issues.

Labor may be early or late because a woman or fetus has a medical problem or the fetus is in an abnormal position.

Determining the length of pregnancy can be difficult because the precise date of conception often cannot be determined. Early in pregnancy, an ultrasound examination can help determine how far along the pregnancy is. In mid to late pregnancy, ultrasound examinations are less reliable in determining the length of pregnancy.

