Jessica E. McLaughlin, MD
Specialities and Expertise
- Obstetrics and Gynecology, Reproductive Endocrinology, Infertility, Endometriosis
Education
- Medical School: Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, NY
- Residency: Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Fellowship: Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility, University of Texas Health Science Center
Certifications
- American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology
Select Awards, Achievements and Publications
- Fellow, American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology
- Special Resident in Minimally Invasive Gynecology Award, American Academy of Gynecologic Laparoscopists
- Over 14 articles in peer-reviewed journals
Manual Chapters and Commentaries