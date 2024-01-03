What Is Sunburn? video

Sunburn is caused by the UV (ultraviolet) rays in sunlight. You're most likely to get sunburn in the middle of the day (10 AM to 3 PM) because that's when UV rays are strongest.

The risk of sunburn is higher in people who:

Have light skin, blue eyes, and blond or red hair

Work outdoors

Have had sunburn before

Because tanning beds use UV light to give you a tan, you can also get a burn from staying too long in a tanning bed.