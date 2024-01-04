Merkel cell carcinoma is a rare, rapidly spreading skin cancer that tends to affect older White people.

Merkel cells are normal cells in the epidermis (the outer layer of the skin). These cells mostly function as touch receptors and they produce certain hormones. Merkel cell carcinoma arises from uncontrolled growth of cells in the skin that share some characteristics with normal Merkel cells.

Merkel cell carcinoma is diagnosed at an average age of 75 years. It also affects younger people whose immune system is weakened. Sun exposure increases the risk, as does having another cancer (such as melanoma or chronic lymphocytic leukemia). The Merkel cell polyomavirus may be a contributory factor.

This cancer commonly spreads to the lymph nodes.

Symptoms of Merkel Cell Carcinoma The cancer is typically a firm, shiny, flesh-colored or bluish red bump. The bumps tend to grow rapidly without causing pain or tenderness. Although Merkel cell carcinoma can affect any part of the skin, it is most common on skin that has been chronically exposed to sunlight (for example, the face and arms). Merkel Cell Carcinoma Hide Details This photo shows a red Merkel cell carcinoma on the sun-exposed cheek of a 90-year-old person. DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Diagnosis of Merkel Cell Carcinoma Biopsy A biopsy is done to confirm the diagnosis of Merkel cell carcinoma. During this procedure, a small piece of skin is removed and examined under a microscope. In most people, the cancer has already spread by the time the diagnosis has been made, so the prognosis for Merkel cell carcinoma is poor.

Treatment of Merkel Cell Carcinoma Surgical removal of the tumor

Usually radiation therapy and removal of lymph nodes

Sometimes chemotherapy Treatment of Merkel cell carcinoma usually involves surgery to remove the tumor, often followed by radiation therapy, removal or biopsy of lymph nodes, or both. If cancer has spread or returns, chemotherapy may be recommended.

Prevention of Merkel Cell Carcinoma Because Merkel cell carcinoma is caused by sun exposure, people can help prevent this cancer by doing the following, starting in early childhood: Avoiding the sun: For example, seeking shade, minimizing outdoor activities between 10 AM and 4 PM (when the sun’s rays are strongest), and avoiding sunbathing and the use of tanning beds

Wearing protective clothing: For example, long-sleeved shirts, pants, and broad-brimmed hats

Using sunscreen: At least sun protection factor (SPF) 30 with UVA and UVB protection used as directed and reapplied every 2 hours and after swimming or sweating but not used to prolong sun exposure