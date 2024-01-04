skip to main content
Atypical Fibroxanthoma

ByVinod E. Nambudiri, MD, MBA, EdM, Harvard Medical School
Reviewed/Revised Jan 2024
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION

Atypical fibroxanthoma is a skin cancer that tends to grow slowly.

Atypical fibroxanthoma is a type of cancer called sarcoma (cancers occurring in bones or soft tissues, such as muscles or blood vessels).

Atypical fibroxanthomas are rare. They usually occur on the head and neck of older adults. They may look like other skin cancers and often appear as pink-red raised areas or bumps that do not heal or may be tender.

Diagnosis of Atypical Fibroxanthoma

  • Biopsy

Doctors base the diagnosis of atypical fibroxanthoma on the results of a biopsy. During this procedure, a small piece of the tumor is removed and examined under a microscope.

Treatment of Atypical Fibroxanthoma

  • Removal of the tumor

Tumors are surgically removed, or Mohs microscopically controlled surgery is done.

Atypical fibroxanthomas do not typically spread (metastasize) to other organs.

Prevention of Atypical Fibroxanthoma

Because atypical fibroxanthoma cancers are related to exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light , doctors recommend a number of measures to limit UV light exposure, starting in early childhood:

  • Avoiding the sun: For example, seeking shade, minimizing outdoor activities between 10 AM and 4 PM (when the sun’s rays are strongest), and avoiding sunbathing and the use of tanning beds

  • Wearing protective clothing: For example, long-sleeved shirts, pants, and broad-brimmed hats

  • Using sunscreen: At least sun protection factor (SPF) 30 with UVA and UVB protection used as directed and reapplied every 2 hours and after swimming or sweating but not used to prolong sun exposure

