Fingernail and Toenail Injury

Nail-biting (onychophagia) usually does not cause any lasting or serious problems unless the nail bed is damaged. Still, there are some possible complications:

Changes in nail texture, shape, or both (dystrophies)

Infections (bacterial, fungal, and/or viral), typically resulting from small areas of nail trauma and damage

Dental problems

Dystrophies can develop if chronic nail-biting disrupts the nail unit, which often inflames the nail matrix. The nails can develop horizontal ridging, depressions, and raised areas, and long-term biting can lead to a permanently shortened nail. The cuticles are almost always damaged, disrupting nails' waterproof "seal," causing nails to thin and peel, and increasing the risk of infection. Eventually, scarring can affect the cuticles and matrix, making dystrophy irreversible.

Bacterial infections are often caused by staphylococcal and streptococcal bacteria but may be caused by Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Pockets of pus (abscesses) can develop around the nail (as in paronychia) or in the fingertip (called a felon). They can lead to permanent nail loss without timely surgical drainage. Permanent nail changes may develop even with surgical drainage.

Fungal infections, typically with the yeast Candida, are very common and can also occur among people who get frequent manicures. Fungal nail infections usually cause swelling of the nail folds and mild nail dystrophy and sometimes partial separation of the nail plate from the nail bed or complete nail plate loss (onycholysis). Chronic injury of the cuticles, nails, and surrounding skin leads to chronic inflammation, which is how infections can enter the nails. Antifungal drugs applied directly on the nail (topically), often combined with a topical corticosteroid, are usually effective treatment if the person stops nail-biting.

Viral infections commonly include human papillomavirus, which causes warts. Small areas of injury all around the nail are how viruses can enter the nails. These infections are difficult to eradicate and spread easily between fingers and from the fingers to the mouth and lips. Warts can be unsightly and distressing.

Dental complications may include disfigurement of the teeth or shifts in position. The risks of gum disease and infection are also increased.

For many people, nail-biting is mild, and simply receiving counseling from a doctor about the possible complications (which people often do not know) may encourage them to try to stop. Some are ashamed of nail-biting. Habit-breaking techniques may include applying over-the-counter nail polish that is foul-tasting or a long-wearing manicure that blocks a person's ability to bite the nail, such as a dip-powder manicure. Rarely, severe or obsessive nail-biting can be a sign of a mental health or anxiety disorder, and people should be evaluated by a mental health practitioner.