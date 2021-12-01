Retronychia is a less common form of paronychia.

Retronychia occurs when the nail plate (the hard part of the nail made of the protein keratin) grows into the nail fold. Multiple generations of new nail plates can then grow on top of one another in a stack under the old nail plate because the nail matrix and the old nail plate are no longer aligned. The growth of a new nail plate pushes the old nail upwards.

Retronychia most often affects the big toenails and is caused by repetitive injury to the nail, most often by wearing tight shoes or by doing activities that lead to toenail injury.

In the acute stage, this condition is painful and causes inflammation of the nail fold, yellow or white discoloration of the nail plate (xanthonychia), and growth of new connective tissue on the inflamed areas (granulation tissue).

This image shows inflammation of the nail fold and yellow discoloration of the nail plate (xanthonychia), which are characteristic of acute retronychia. Image courtesy of Chris G. Adigun, MD.

In the chronic stage, the inflammation resolves, but the nail plate becomes thickened and separates from the nail bed. Layers of nail plates can become stacked, and the cuticle is missing. There are layers to the nail, and little or no debris accumulates under the nail. Tissues around the nail may also be swollen, red, and tender. Testing may help differentiate onychomycosis from retronychia but only sometimes.

In this image of chronic retronychia, the nails are stacked and the cuticle is missing. The tissue around the nail is swollen, red, and tender. Image courtesy of Chris G. Adigun, MD.

Doctors diagnose chronic retronychia by its appearance, including the layers of nail plate and the missing cuticle.

(See also Acute Paronychia and Chronic Paronychia.)