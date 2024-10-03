For more than a century, The Manuals have been dedicated to our mission: to make trustworthy medical information accessible to healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers to improve health outcomes. That commitment—to content that provides current guidance written by medical experts—has positioned The Manuals as a trusted leader in healthcare information. Our work is recognized across the industry not only for its clinical rigor, but for its dedication to improving health literacy worldwide.

This legacy that has served generations is now delivered through a robust digital presence—from award‑winning websites and mobile apps to integrations in AI tools and electronic health records. The honors featured below reflect the trust we’ve earned and our unwavering commitment to empowering people with the knowledge they need to make informed health decisions.