Award Winning Content and Presentation
For more than a century, The Manuals have been dedicated to our mission: to make trustworthy medical information accessible to healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers to improve health outcomes. That commitment—to content that provides current guidance written by medical experts—has positioned The Manuals as a trusted leader in healthcare information. Our work is recognized across the industry not only for its clinical rigor, but for its dedication to improving health literacy worldwide.
This legacy that has served generations is now delivered through a robust digital presence—from award‑winning websites and mobile apps to integrations in AI tools and electronic health records. The honors featured below reflect the trust we’ve earned and our unwavering commitment to empowering people with the knowledge they need to make informed health decisions.
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2025 | Digital Health AssociationDigital Health, Social Media Campaign, Silver – Know Your Numbers Digital Health, Social Media Facebook Post, Bronze – Avian Influenza Infographic
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2023 | Writer’s Web WatchAPEX Grand Award for Publication Excellence – Website
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2022 | Sitecore Experience AwardsBest Web Content Optimization
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2022 | American Business AwardsBronze Stevie Award, Marketing Campaign – #MindOverMyth Social Media Campaign
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2019 | eHealthcare Leadership AwardsBest Healthcare Podcasts, Distinction – Medical Myths Podcast Series
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2018 | Sitecore Experience AwardsBest Web Content Experience
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2018 | Digital Health AssociationDigital Health, Mobile Application, Silver – Manual Consumer App Digital Health, Mobile Application, Silver – Manual Professional App Digital Health, Website, Merit – Manual Consumer Digital Health, Website, Merit – Manual Professional
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2015 | eHealthcare Leadership AwardsBest Healthcare Content for Professionals – Gold; Distinction Best Overall Healthcare Site for Consumers
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2005 | The Webby AwardsBest Internet Health Site