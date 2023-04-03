BV is a very common vaginal infection that happens when the good and bad bacteria (germs) in your vagina are out of balance. Your vagina normally has many kinds of bacteria in it. Most are good bacteria. The good bacteria help keep your vagina healthy by limiting the growth of bad bacteria. If you have BV, the amount of good bacteria goes down and the amount of bad bacteria goes up.

You'll likely have a vaginal discharge (thick liquid coming out of your vagina) that's gray or white and smells fishy

BV usually goes away a few days after starting medicine, but it often comes back

If untreated, BV can cause serious health problems (such as pelvic inflammatory disease) and complications if you're pregnant