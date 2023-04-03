What causes abnormal vaginal discharge?

Most causes of vaginal discharge are not dangerous.

The most common cause of an abnormal vaginal discharge is:

An infection in your vagina—yeast infections or sexually transmitted infections, such as gonorrhea, trichomoniasis, and chlamydia

Other causes of abnormal vaginal discharge include:

Creams, powders, soaps, or other items that touch and irritate your vulva

If you're past menopause, having a thin and dry vagina

Causes of vaginal discharge in children include: