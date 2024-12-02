You can have your baby in a:

Hospital

Independent birthing center

Home

Hospitals have the doctors, nurses, and equipment to take care of any unexpected problems you or your baby might have.

A birthing center is a medical facility that has a more homelike environment than a hospital. It may allow more flexibility (such as allowing visitors at all times or letting you go home sooner). Some birthing centers are in hospitals. Other birthing centers are separate facilities that have arrangements with nearby hospitals to handle any complications.

Home birth is common in many countries. A trained and licensed healthcare professional should attend the home birth. Women giving birth at home should plan to be able to get to the hospital within 30 minutes or less if there are complications. In some countries, licensed healthcare professionals (such as certified nurse midwives) are often not available, and deliveries are assisted by lay midwives or traditional birth attendants.