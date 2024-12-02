Childbirth starts when you go into labor and includes delivering your baby and the afterbirth (the placenta).
What decisions do I have to make about labor and delivery?
Before having your baby, decide:
Who you want with you
Where you want to have your baby
What kind of pain relief you might want during labor
Who should be with me?
For many women, having their partner or another support person, such as a doula, during labor is helpful. Moral support and encouragement may decrease anxiety.
Where should I have my baby?
You can have your baby in a:
Hospital
Independent birthing center
Home
Hospitals have the doctors, nurses, and equipment to take care of any unexpected problems you or your baby might have.
A birthing center is a medical facility that has a more homelike environment than a hospital. It may allow more flexibility (such as allowing visitors at all times or letting you go home sooner). Some birthing centers are in hospitals. Other birthing centers are separate facilities that have arrangements with nearby hospitals to handle any complications.
Home birth is common in many countries. A trained and licensed healthcare professional should attend the home birth. Women giving birth at home should plan to be able to get to the hospital within 30 minutes or less if there are complications. In some countries, licensed healthcare professionals (such as certified nurse midwives) are often not available, and deliveries are assisted by lay midwives or traditional birth attendants.
How should I prepare for labor and delivery?
Most childbirth follows a similar pattern. To learn what to expect in a typical birth, you might:
Take a childbirth class, either alone or with your partner
Read about childbirth (your doctor or nurse can suggest good books and websites)
Talk to other women who've given birth