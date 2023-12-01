What is squamous cell carcinoma?
Squamous cell carcinoma is a kind of skin cancer. It starts in the outermost layer of your skin (epidermis).
Squamous cell carcinoma is the second most common skin cancer (after basal cell carcinoma)
It usually develops on skin that’s been exposed to the sun, but it can grow anywhere on the skin or in the mouth
Fair-skinned people are more likely to get it than dark-skinned people
Usually squamous cell carcinoma doesn't spread, and doctors can cure the cancer by removing it
Sometimes the cancer spreads to other parts of your body and can be deadly
What causes squamous cell carcinoma?
Squamous cell carcinoma is often caused by sun exposure. Skin that has been damaged or injured is more likely to develop squamous cell carcinoma.
What are the symptoms of squamous cell carcinoma?
At first, a growth on your skin that is:
Thick, red, and scaly
Irregular in shape
Crusty
This growth doesn't heal or go away.
Squamous cell carcinomas can have various appearances. This photo shows one that is raised, scaly, and crusted.
Image provided by Thomas Habif, MD.
This red, irregular area on the arm was diagnosed as squamous cell carcinoma after a biopsy.
© Springer Science+Business Media
Squamous cell carcinomas can have various appearances. This photo shows an area that is scaly, crusted, and darker than the surrounding skin. It was diagnosed as squamous cell carcinoma after a biopsy.
DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY
Squamous cell carcinomas can have various appearances. This photo shows one that is raised, scaly, and crusted.
Image provided by Thomas Habif, MD.
This red, irregular area on the arm was diagnosed as squamous cell carcinoma after a biopsy.
© Springer Science+Business Media
Squamous cell carcinomas can have various appearances. This photo shows an area that is scaly, crusted, and darker than the surrounding skin. It was diagnosed as squamous cell carcinoma after a biopsy.
DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY
If not treated, the growth can become:
Raised, firm, and wart-like
An open sore and grow into the tissue underneath it
How can doctors tell if I have squamous cell carcinoma?
Doctors will do a biopsy (cut out a small sample of your skin to look at under a microscope).
How do doctors treat squamous cell carcinoma?
To treat squamous cell carcinoma, doctors will do at least one of these:
Scrape and burn it with an electric needle
Cut it out with surgery
Kill the cancer with extreme cold (cryosurgery) or radiation
Put chemotherapy medicine on the cancer
If the cancer has spread to other parts of your body, your doctor may use radiation therapy
How can I prevent squamous cell carcinoma?
The best way to prevent squamous cell carcinoma is to limit sun exposure:
Stay out of the sun—sit in the shade, try to avoid the sun between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm
Don't sunbathe or use tanning beds
Wear protective clothing, such as long-sleeved shirts, pants, and hats with broad brims
Use sunscreen that’s at least 30 sun protection factor (SPF)—it's important to use more sunscreen every 2 hours and after swimming or sweating
See a doctor if you see a change in a skin growth that doesn't go away after a few weeks.