Removal of the tumor (many different methods)

Doctors treat squamous cell carcinoma by scraping and burning the tumor with an electric needle (curettage and electrodesiccation), by cutting the tumor out (surgical excision), by destroying the cancer using extreme cold (cryosurgery), or by applying chemotherapy to the skin. Doctors may also use photodynamic therapy (see Using Lasers to Treat Skin Problems), in which chemicals and a laser are applied to the skin, or, occasionally, radiation therapy to treat squamous cell carcinoma.

People whose squamous cell carcinomas have returned or are large should be treated with a technique called Mohs microscopically controlled surgery. Radiation therapy may be done after surgery.

Squamous cell carcinoma that has spread (metastasized) to only one or a few other parts of the body is treated with radiation therapy. If the cancer is widespread, radiation therapy may not be used, and chemotherapy is usually not effective.

People who cannot have surgery and who have large squamous cell carcinomas that have spread to underlying tissue or elsewhere in the body may be given PD-1 inhibitors (such as cemiplimab and pembrolizumab). PD-1 inhibitors help the body's immune system destroy the cancer. These medications are called PD-1 inhibitors because they block the action of a protein on the surface of the cancer cell called programmed cell death protein 1. This protein protects the cancer cell from the effects of the immune system. When PD-1 inhibitors block the protein, the immune system is able to attack the cancer cell and kill it. People who cannot have surgery and who have large squamous cell carcinomas that have spread to underlying tissue or elsewhere in the body may be given PD-1 inhibitors (such as cemiplimab and pembrolizumab). PD-1 inhibitors help the body's immune system destroy the cancer. These medications are called PD-1 inhibitors because they block the action of a protein on the surface of the cancer cell called programmed cell death protein 1. This protein protects the cancer cell from the effects of the immune system. When PD-1 inhibitors block the protein, the immune system is able to attack the cancer cell and kill it.

Another medication that doctors may prescribe along with surgery or radiation therapy is cetuximab (which is a biologic that blocks the epidermal growth factor receptor). Another medication that doctors may prescribe along with surgery or radiation therapy is cetuximab (which is a biologic that blocks the epidermal growth factor receptor).

Because there is a greater risk of spread with squamous cell carcinoma than with basal cell carcinoma, doctors closely monitor treatment and follow-up.