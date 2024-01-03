What is avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID)?
ARFID is an eating disorder that causes people to eat very little food or avoid eating certain foods. People with ARFID aren't afraid of gaining weight. Unlike people with anorexia, those with ARFID don't believe they are overweight when they aren't, but ARFID
Often leads to weight loss in adults
Can be caused by a bad experience with food, like choking
May restrict growth in children and infants
Can cause life-threatening nutrition problems
People with ARFID often have trouble in social settings, like eating with others or being in relationships.
ARFID usually starts during childhood. It can start in children who aren't interested in food or who don't like how food feels in their mouth. It's different than normal picky eating because picky eaters:
Are usually only picky about a few food items
Eat a normal amount of food overall
Still grow as expected, but children with ARFID may not
How can doctors tell if I have ARFID?
Doctors will check to make sure your weight loss isn’t being caused by a physical health problem, like a food allergy, cancer, or a problem digesting food. Doctors also consider other mental health problems that can lead to weight loss.
How do doctors treat ARFID?
Doctors may suggest therapy to help you feel less anxious about what you eat. You may be given nutritional supplements.