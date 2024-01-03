ARFID is an eating disorder that causes people to eat very little food or avoid eating certain foods. People with ARFID aren't afraid of gaining weight. Unlike people with anorexia, those with ARFID don't believe they are overweight when they aren't, but ARFID

Often leads to weight loss in adults

Can be caused by a bad experience with food, like choking

May restrict growth in children and infants

Can cause life-threatening nutrition problems

People with ARFID often have trouble in social settings, like eating with others or being in relationships.

ARFID usually starts during childhood. It can start in children who aren't interested in food or who don't like how food feels in their mouth. It's different than normal picky eating because picky eaters: