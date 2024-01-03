Pica is an eating disorder that causes you to eat things that aren’t food, like paper, clay, paint chips, dirt, or hair.

Pica can cause serious problems if the items you eat get caught in your intestines, poison you, or cause an infection

Pica may go away on its own, especially in children

Most things that people with pica eat aren't really harmful. However, paint chips can contain lead, which causes lead poisoning. Dirt may contain eggs of worms or other parasites, which can infect you.