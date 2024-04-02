The lungs are the organs involved in breathing.

Breathing is the process of air going in and out of your lungs

You get oxygen when you breathe in (inhale) and get rid of carbon dioxide when you breath out (exhale)

All the cells in your body need oxygen to turn food into energy. The process of turning food into energy creates waste in the form of carbon dioxide, which must be released from your body.

You have 2 lungs in your chest, surrounded by your rib cage. Air comes into your lungs through your windpipe, also called the trachea. The windpipe divides into smaller airways called bronchi. Like branches of a tree, bronchi divide into even smaller airways called bronchioles. The bronchioles end in millions of very tiny air sacs called alveoli.

Your airways make mucus that coats their lining. The mucus traps dust and germs so they don't get into your lungs. Your airways are also lined with very tiny hairs. The tiny hairs push the mucus up the trachea, and eventually the mucus is coughed out or swallowed.

A little flap called the epiglottis keeps food out of your windpipe when you swallow.