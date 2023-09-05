What are the symptoms of bronchiolitis?

What are the symptoms of bronchiolitis?

At first, your baby has symptoms of a cold, such as:

Runny nose

Sneezing

Coughing

Slight fever (100° to 101° F or 37.8° to 38.3° C)

The cough may last for 2 to 3 weeks or more.

After 3 to 5 days, your baby may have:

Trouble breathing—a baby or child may take fast breaths and make a high pitched sound when breathing out (wheezing)

Many babies with bronchiolitis have only mild symptoms.

With severe bronchiolitis, your baby or child may have a lot of trouble breathing and symptoms like: