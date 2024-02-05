The cornea is the clear layer at the front of your eye. An abrasion is a shallow scratch. So a corneal abrasion is a scratch to your cornea.

A corneal foreign body is an object, such as a grain of sand, that gets stuck on your cornea and irritates it. It may be stuck under the upper eyelid making it difficult to remove.

A minor corneal abrasion usually heals on its own in a few days

A corneal foreign body may need to be removed by a doctor

Sometimes an injury to your cornea can get infected—this is more likely to happen if injury was caused by a piece of soil or plant matter

Eyedrops or ointment help prevent infection

See a doctor as soon as possible if you think you have a corneal scratch or a corneal foreign body.