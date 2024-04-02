You can get heatstroke from:

Working or exercising hard when it's hot

Being locked in a hot car

Being inside a hot room for a few days

It can take only a few hours of work or exercise in the heat to get heatstroke, especially if your body hasn't gotten used to the heat.

Children who are locked in a car (or who are too young to open the door) in the hot sun can get heatstroke and die in less than an hour. Cars heat up very quickly inside, especially in the sun.

Older people who are shut in a hot room in the summer for a few days can get heatstroke even if the room doesn't seem really hot. Their body gradually gets overloaded by the heat.