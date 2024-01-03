Depending on how you feel and what your temperature is, your doctor may not need to treat your fever—the fever means your body is fighting the infection. Your doctor will give you treatment for whatever is causing the fever.

If the fever itself is making you uncomfortable, your doctor may give you medicines, such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen, that will lower your fever. Drinking more fluids and wearing cool clothes may also make you feel better. If the fever itself is making you uncomfortable, your doctor may give you medicines, such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen, that will lower your fever. Drinking more fluids and wearing cool clothes may also make you feel better.

If your fever is higher than 105.8° F (41.0° C), you may need to be admitted to the hospital. In the hospital you'll be given fluids by vein (IV) and cooling blankets.