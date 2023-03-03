The retina is a layer of cells at the back of your eye that's sensitive to light and sends signals to your brain that allow you to see.

The Retina and Optic Nerve video

The macula is a small area of the retina that has a high concentration of light-sensitive cells. The macula is important for seeing details when you look right at something. For example, your macula helps you read or drive.

What is age-related macular degeneration? Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is an eye disease that causes the macula to lose its normal structure (called degeneration). When the macula doesn't work properly, you lose the center part of your vision. The center vision is where you see fine details. AMD is more common in older people

In severe cases, it can lead to blindness

Certain vitamins may help slow vision loss from AMD

Some people need special treatments to slow down vision loss from AMD There are two types of AMD. First you get: Dry AMD, in which cells in the macula die slowly and cause a steady loss of vision After you have had dry AMD for a while, you might get: Wet AMD, in which new abnormal blood vessels grow under the damaged macula and leak blood, causing faster vision loss Viewing the Retina

What causes AMD? Doctors don’t know what causes AMD. Certain conditions increase the risk of getting it. Your chances of having AMD are higher if you: Are older

Have family members with AMD

Smoke cigarettes

Have heart disease

Have high blood pressure

Are overweight

Have certain genetic problems

What are the symptoms of AMD? The symptoms of AMD depend on what kind of AMD you have. In dry AMD, you: Little by little, see less detail or get blind spots in the center of your vision

See straight lines as wavy

Have the same symptoms in both eyes

Still have enough vision to read and drive Later, some people with dry AMD may develop wet AMD. In wet AMD, common symptoms include: Vision loss in one eye that happens quickly, usually over days or weeks

A blurry or wavy area in the center part of your vision

Symptoms in just one eye at a time

Sometimes, blindness in one eye

How can doctors tell if I have AMD? An eye exam usually tells if you have AMD. Doctors check to see if you have vision loss. They'll ask you to look at a grid to see if the lines appear to be straight or wavy. Doctors may take special pictures of your retina or do tests to look at inner parts of your eye. They can usually see the damage to your eye even before you have symptoms.

How do doctors treat AMD? If you have mild AMD, you won't be given treatment. But the doctor may give you the following vitamins to keep AMD from getting worse: Zinc



Vitamin C



Lutein plus zeaxanthin

Beta-carotene or If you have severe vision loss from AMD, your doctor may: Give you shots in the back of your eyes

Use a special light or laser to treat the blood vessels in your eye

Suggest tools that help you read, such as magnifiers, special reading glasses, and other reading devices

Put a mini telescope in your eye, if your vision loss is severe and hasn't improved with other treatments