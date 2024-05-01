Your cornea is the clear layer at the front of your eye. A corneal ulcer is an open sore on your cornea.

An Inside Look at the Eye

Corneal ulcers are usually caused by infection

The infection may start with an eye injury or scratch, irritation from a contact lens, or certain eye diseases

You may have eye pain, tears, sensitivity to light, and red, bloodshot eyes

Doctors usually treat corneal ulcers with antibiotic eye drops

Sometimes after a corneal ulcer heals, your cornea has a cloudy scar that affects your vision

See a doctor right away if you think you have a corneal ulcer because it can lead to blindness.