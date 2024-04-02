The sclera is the tough, white outer layer of your eye. Scleritis is severe, painful inflammation of the sclera.

It can happen in one or both eyes and in part or all of the sclera

Severe scleritis can destroy your sclera and damage your vision

Scleritis sometimes happens if you have certain autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis or systemic lupus erythematosus, or have had eye surgery for another eye problem or certain eye infections

Scleritis is most common in women ages 30 to 50

You may have a deep, painful ache in one or both of your eyes