Gastritis

By The Manual's Editorial Staff
Reviewed/Revised Jan 2023
What is gastritis?

Gastritis is inflammation (irritation) of your stomach lining. It can come and go quickly (acute) or last a long time (chronic) depending on the cause.

  • Gastritis may be caused by infection, stress, or medicine

  • You might have pain or discomfort in your belly area, feel sick to your stomach, or throw up blood

  • Doctors may need to look into your stomach with a flexible viewing tube

  • Doctors will give you medicine to lower the amount of acid in your stomach

What causes gastritis?

Common causes of gastritis include:

  • Drinking alcohol or other harsh substances that hurt your stomach lining

  • Infection, most commonly with bacteria called Helicobacter pylori

  • Stress, including stress from serious injury or illness

What are the symptoms of gastritis?

Gastritis may not cause symptoms.

If you do have symptoms, they can include:

  • Pain or discomfort in your belly, usually in the upper middle part

  • Feeling sick to your stomach or throwing up

If gastritis causes stomach bleeding, you may:

  • Throw up blood or dark material that looks like coffee grounds

  • Pass dark black stool (poop)

How can doctors tell if I have gastritis?

Doctors can often tell if you have gastritis based on your symptoms. Tests usually aren't needed.

Sometimes, doctors may:

  • Look in your stomach with an endoscope (a flexible viewing tube)

  • Do a biopsy (take a sample of your stomach lining to look at under a microscope)

How do doctors treat gastritis?

Doctors treat symptoms with medicines, such as:

  • Antacids, which neutralize the acid in your stomach and are available without a doctor's prescription

  • Acid-reducing medicines, which cause your stomach to make less acid

  • Antibiotics, if your gastritis is from infection with Helicobacter pylori bacteria

