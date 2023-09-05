What are the symptoms of croup?

Symptoms of croup are often worse at night and may even wake your child up.

At first, your child has cold symptoms such as:

Runny nose

Sneezing

Slight coughing

Slight fever (100° to 101° F or 37.8° to 38.3° C )

Later, your child may have:

Frequent cough that sounds like a seal barking

After 3 to 4 days, the cough may change to sound more like a normal cough.

With severe croup, your child may also have: